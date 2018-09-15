Fathers are so very special in kids’ lives when they are growing up. But once the kids grow up, there develops a friendship of sorts between fathers and their sons and daughters. That’s the beauty of relationships. Such is the relation between Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar and his 16-year-old son Aarav Bhatia.

Aarav has recently moved to U.K. to pursue higher studies. Mom Twinkle Khanna had shared the update on her social media recently. Today is Aarav’s 16th birthday and this is the first time that he is away from home. Naturally, parents Akshay and Twinkle are feeling emotional and missing their son.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared an emotional note. He penned down heartwarming word for his son who is miles away from home. Khiladi Kumar wrote, “Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had ❤️ Happy birthday Aarav 😘😘”

Mom Twinkle reposted hubby Akshay’s Instagram post and added. “Fifteen birthdays together and the first one apart -Missing the birthday boy terribly #happy16th ”

Akshay is not called a family man for nothing. He is a dutiful and adoring father and an equally devoted husband. He got his son Aarav’s name tattooed on his upper back years ago when he was shooting for ‘Heyy Babyy’. Some years ago, he got wife Twinkle and little daughter Nitara’s name tattooed on each of his shoulders. On his left shoulder, above his heart, he has the name ‘Tina’ inked, which he calls her lovingly. On his right shoulder, there is his daughter Nitara’s name inked.

Some time ago, the reports of Aarav pursuing acting and Bollywood dreams started doing the rounds. It was touted that Khiladi Kumar’s young son is planning to follow papa’s footsteps. Although, Akshay soon put all speculations to rest and rubbished any reports of Aarav joining Bollywood. In an interview with TOI, he was quoted saying, “He is too young and currently, he is interested only in his studies. I m not aware if he will get into the industry. I m not pushing him. Today s children have a mind of their own. My son is no different. Once he wraps up his studies here in Mumbai, he wants to go to a school in London, which he has already selected. I let my kids be the way they want to be.”