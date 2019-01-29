Akshay Kumar’s Ex-GFs, Shilpa Shetty Kundra And Raveena Tandon Bond Like Besties At Umang 2019

Share

Tweet

Pin 31 shares

Have you ever been stuck with all your ex-girlfriends at the same time? Or has it ever happened that at a time you hate and not at all get along with a person but after sometime, you two get along really well? Well, something similar happened when we saw the two of Akshay Kumar’s ex-girlfriends together at Umang 2019.

Both the leading actresses of 90s, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty never shared a strong bond. Their relationship went down a long way. Well, why would they even bond when there was a love triangle between both of them with Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar had cheated on his engaged fiancée, Raveena with Shilpa Shetty and the latter was cheated of with Akshay’s now wife, Twinkle Khanna. This love triangle created quite a hullabaloo in the 90s.

As each one of them is now happily married, looks like Raveena and Shilpa have also swayed away from the past and are now on cordial terms. On, 26 Jan 2019, an event was held in Mumbai in order to pay respect to Mumbai Police., called as Umang 2019. And a never-seen moment was witnessed when Shilpa Shetty held Raveena Tandon’s hand, which looked like she didn’t want her to go! With sister, Shamita Shetty by her side, look at the three actresses all smiles in their candid best:

How cool is that. No? Reportedly by Mumbai Mirror, Raveena and Shilpa were chucking over their ‘common mistake’. A source informed the tabloid, “When Raveena mentioned that she has made a lot of mistakes in life, Shilpa winked, ‘Some of the mistakes were common,’ sending them into peals of laughter. At another point, everyone was discussing Golmaal when Raveena clapped back, ‘Everyone does golmaal in life, Shilpa and I have done it too. You know what I mean, right?”

We hope you bond like this everytime.