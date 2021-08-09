Akshay Kumar,”Will These Stunts Stop Now?” Wife Twinkle Requests

Akshay Kumar has recently shared one of the stunts videos on social media, on that his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna reacted sharply. She said, “Will these stunts stop now?”

Actor Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’ is all set for release this month.

He recently posted a video on social media during the shooting of the film. He admitted in the video that he worked harder to do the action scenes as his wife Twinkle Khanna will be present on the set.

“Even though we’ve been together for 20 years, I was working harder on the set to impress her. I was paying more attention to the details of the stunt,”

Akshay Kumar said. However, after watching the video, Twinkle asked him to stop his stunts. Twinkle Khanna’s comment on Akshay’s video has caught the attention of netizens. While Akshay says he worked harder while doing stunts to impress Twinkle, Twinkle pleaded to join hands in the comments.

“I was impressed. Will you stop doing these stunts now?”

She has posted in the comment. In addition, she has joined hands and posted a laughing emoji. “Every time he jumps off a building or does stunts on a plane or a helicopter, I’m scared. I’m impressed with the fact that he’s safe. Be safe, Mr. Kay,” she said.

Game on 😎 #10DaysToBellBottom !#BellBottom releasing in cinemas, also in 3D on 19th August. pic.twitter.com/rzw5yNN3nc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2021

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film ‘Bell Bottom’ is all set to be released on August 19 this month. The film is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackie Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikhil Advani and is directed by Ranjit Tiwari. The film stars Akshay alongside Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi in pivotal roles. In this, Akshay is playing the role of RAW agent. The story of the film is based on plane hijackings that took place in the 1980s. The film stars Lara Dutta in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Actress Vani Kapoor is playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife on screen.