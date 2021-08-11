Akshay Wants Neeraj To Play Him In His Biopic: Vice Versa From The Olympian

According to the latest reports, Akshay Kumar wants Olympian gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to play him in a biopic journey of life. The statement by the Bollywood actor is made after Neeraj’s statement, where it is said by him that if a biopic is made on him, then he would like Akshay Kumar to play him.

On that note, in an interview with The Quint, on Neeraj’s suggestion, Akshay said, “I would say Neeraj Chopra is a very good-looking guy. Agar mera koi biopic karega toh who kar sakta hai (If a biopic about me is made someday, he should play me in the film).

On the other hand, talking of Neeraj’s statement, he told the website, “It would be great if a film is made on my life. For that, I would want either Akshay or Randeep Hooda to play me.” Contrarily, just after he won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics’20, meme-makers dug up an old picture of Akshay Kumar holding a stick, and flooded the social media, saying that the actor was already getting ready for Neeraj’s biopic.

Reacting to the memes, Akshay felt it funny to see such. Eventually, he said, “I saw that meme where I am holding a stick in my hand. It’s from my first film Saugandh. People started saying, ‘Arre, abhi se practice chalu ho gayi! (He has already started practicing for Neeraj’s film)’. I found that very funny.”

In the meantime, Neeraj told that he doesn’t want his biopic to be filmed now. Elaborately, he said, “Don’t make a biopic on me yet. I’m still playing [the sport] and would like to continue doing so. I believe there are more stories to be added to my journey, and I want to win more medals. Until I am playing, the biopic should be on hold. I want to focus on my game. I’d like it if a biopic is made on me, but after my journey is over and I retire from sports.”