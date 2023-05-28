Akshay Will Be Lord Shankar Talking About Sex Education In His Upcoming Film, Fil To Hit Theatres Soon!!

For the last two-and-a-half years, Akshay Kumar’s films are continuously getting flopped. Critics are saying that he has been overburdened by doing four-five films in a year. In such a situation, will his films be released directly on OTT instead of theatres? This has happened in the recent past, but if sources are to be believed, now Akshay is making a strategy to re-introduce himself and his next film will hit theaters and not OTT. It is being told that Akshay’s next film will be “Oh My God 2”. In which he will be seen in the role of Lord Shankar and the story will be based in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

It is noteworthy that Oh My God, released in the year 2012, and was the story of atheist Kanji (Paresh Rawal), whose shop gets destroyed in an earthquake. When the insurance company refuses to compensate him, calling it God’s work, Kanji files a case against God in the court. Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Krishna. In this movie God not only supports Kanji in the battle, but also awakens his faith in God. Now Akshay will become Lord Shankar in this franchise film and will try to give a new twist to the sex education debate happening in the country and the world.

According to sources, the makers are taking care that no one’s sentiments are hurt on this sensitive issue. Sources associated with the film say that the makers have full faith in the content of Oh My God 2. This is the reason why Akshay, along with his producers Viacom 18 and Jio Studios, has decided to release the film in theaters. Although there were discussions that the film could be released directly on the OTT platform JioCinema. These days Jio Cinema is continuously releasing a new film every week on its platform. But after meeting with Akshay, the makers have decided to release the film in theatres. The editing of the film is in its final stages. In December last year, Akshay had said at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia that his upcoming film would talk about the importance of sex education. He said that this is a very important subject. Sex education is not in the curriculum in many places. “I would like that it should be taught in all the schools of the world.”