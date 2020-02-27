Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha To Have A Cruise Wedding In Mumbai; Other Wedding Details Inside

Share

Though Bollywood has witnessed many amazing celebrity couples over the years, there is no denying that some were more awaited than the others. Where some relationships were already in the forefront from the very start, some developed as celebrities got to know more about each other.

While some have been quite private and reserved about their love interests and personal lives, many celebrities have come out in the open on their own accord. One such couple was that of Fukrey’s’ Bhooli Punjaban’ Richa Chadha and her co-star Ali Fazal. Though rumours about their marriage have been making rounds in the media ever since they came out in 2017, it was only recently when a report in Bombay Times threw light on how Ali Fazal proposed Richa in Maldives and the actress was quick to say ‘yes’.

Where one source was heard saying that the couple will tie the knot in Delhi among close family and friends, with a party for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai, another one, a source close to Pinkvilla.com said, “Richa and Ali have in their mind the kind of wedding they are looking at. Together with the planners, the couple is constantly trying to up the quirk element. Because both of them have bonded with Mumbai deeply, they are looking for venues from where there’s a great view of the sea. Some even recommended a cruise wedding to them and that’s an idea they are toying with too. Boat restaurants are in the new fad in Mumbai and Ali and Richa are exploding their options before settling in for a final location.”

As both Ali and Richa are quite quirky, it was revealed that their marriage too is going to be on similar lines, with wedding nuptials taking place in either of their hometowns; Lucknow or Delhi. Moreover, as Richa is a PETA supporter, the news about them giving a miss to the traditional ghodi (Horse) for their wedding ceremony, and opting on a carousel horse instead, has been surfacing the media.