Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal known well for his films like 3 Idiots and Victoria and Abdul shared a reaction that surprised his fans and won their hearts as well.

He took to Instagram to share the poster of veteran actor Kamal Hassan starrer Vikram. He funnily wrote, ‘After this poster release: ho gaya kaam north ke London. I am packing my bags and leaving. Yaheen tak thha jo thha..’

His lines can be roughly translated to, ‘My dear boys from North, our job is done. I’m packing my bags and leaving. Everything we had till now was good.’

First, his fans panicked, and slowly recovered from the shock, understanding the heartwarming, and competitive gesture of the actor.

Vikram brings close South India’s multifaceted stars. This tops the list with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Hassan, and multi-talented Fahadh Faasil.

The poster was unveiled recently. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj known well for Master, the film is an action thriller.

Vishwaroopam actor and veteran Hassan wrote, ‘Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ….விக்ரம் #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial.’

Meanwhile, Fazal awaits the release of his next Hollywood venture, Kenneth Branagh’s A Death On The Nile.

The film features Sex Education star Emma Mackie, Behind Her Eyes star Armie Hammer, and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot. In addition, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright will also join this star-studded cast of Branagh.

The actor was in news recently announcing his union with his lady love Richa Chaddha. The duo met on the sets of Fukrey and it was love at first sight for both the talented mugs.