Ali Fazal posts a late wish with ladylove Richa Chadha but it’s his hilarious caption that is making netizens crazy.

The auspicious day of Eid or Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020 was celebrated on May 25, however, Ali Fazal shared an Eid Mubarak picture on his Instagram account today. Just a while ago, the actor took to his feed and shared an adorable picture of himself along with his ladylove Richa Chadha.

In the picture, Ali is seen wearing a black kurta along with a scarf around the neck while giving a swag look, on the other hand, Richa is seen looking all gorgeous in a white traditional attire. Apart from this cool photo, the other thing that their fans are going gaga over is his caption to the picture.

Along with the picture, he backed it with a hilarious caption that will also give you a little Mirzapur vibes. The caption read, “Sorry Iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh.. Ramzaan has been a very introspective month and Eid went into praying for everyone and i mean everyone . So .. that took time. Love aint that easy … haaaaa.. ok so here’s a photobooth moment of “ yeh dekho hum log eid manaaya . Abhi hum pose degaaa.. Eid waala . Eid waala how do you do. Get better. We love you. “. Uske baad hum meditate kiya.. bahut tagda waala.. aisa ray of sunlight bhejaaa. Kyuke sabka light dim aur tunnel dark ho gaye hai.. toh haan woh thats done. Ok. Ok so now? Now for the pilates section plz click on the search button on ur insta page, 10 rupaye ki lag gayi, ek post toh milega wahaaaan… love and light from us to you.. Fade out. Fade in, sound… camera .. action.. phirse – Sorry iss dafa Eid pe daal nahi paaya kuchh……. @therichachadha”

Meanwhile, on the other hand, in the month of February, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have put a stamp of approval saying that they were going to have an April summer wedding, leaving us overjoyed.

However, the couple has to push their wedding dates further to the second half of 2020 (tentatively)owing to COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world. Later, SpotboyE.com came to know that the couple has decided to keep the wedding in October 2020, thinking about everyone’s safety.