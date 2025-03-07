Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Expecting Their Second Baby? Actress’s Recent Revelations Giving Major Hints

Cute couple of the entertainment industry, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor become parents of a baby girl on 6 November 2022. At this time there are a lot of discussions about their second child. In one of her recent interviews, Alia Bhatt talked a lot about Raha’s birth and her naming, and during this time she said something that people are now speculating about their second child.

Actually, Alia Bhatt recently appeared on Jay Shetty’s podcast and said that even before Raha Kapoor was born, the names of both the boy and the girl were thought of by the couple. She told that Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor suggested her the name Raha for the daughter and she liked it at once. However, before this she had chosen some other names.

During the interaction, Alia Bhatt shared the story behind choosing the name Raha for her daughter on this podcast. The actress said that she has already chosen the name of a boy. Alia said that she liked the name Raha as a boy much more than for a girl. Alia Bhatt said, ‘I think, then both Ranbir and I were asking about it as eager parents, we have a family group, all the family members were suggesting names for both boys and girls, so we were ready with both.’

Alia further said, ‘So we chose a girl’s name and a boy’s name. There were many boy names and many girl names, and we liked a boy’s name very much. We said okay, this name is very cute for a boy,, which I cannot reveal right now. And we said, okay this name is cute, now let’s see some other girl’s name. And then my mother-in-law said, what about the name Raha? If ever it is a boy, then it will look very good with the boy’s name too. If it is both a boy and a girl, then it will be a really good name. But Ranbir and I immediately liked Raha, so we had two names, just a boy and a girl, so we were ready.’