Alia Bhatt Denies Posing Solo As Paparazzi Ask Ranbir Kapoor To Move Aside: Watch Video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai Airport with their daughter Raha Kapoor on Thursday morning. They were on their way to Dubai. Alia and Ranbir gladly posed for the paparazzi while the baby was kept away from them. Ranbir wore a white shirt and off-white trousers, while Alia chose a black top and pyjamas. Alia was beaming with delight as she posed with Ranbir.

Alia Bhatt didn’t gave solo pose when Ranbir was asked to be side

A photographer in a video asked Alia to pose solo after some romantic photos. Ranbir walked away from her, but she approached him and the two continued to pose together. Reacting to this Instagram post, an admirer commented, “They look super cute…” Another person referred to them as “favourite jodi.” “So cute,” said another. The best couples. Alia, you are really stunning.

Work front of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, had a trailer released the day prior. In the Karan Johar film, she appears in chiffon sarees alongside Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. On July 28, it will be released in theatres.Apart from this Alia is going to make her Hollywood debut along with Gal Gadot in film Heart of Stone which is going to release on August 11.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has finished shooting his next film, Animal. Throughout the filming, he sported a thick beard. In the film, he co-stars with Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. At the airport, he was observed with a clean shaved appearance.

Alia and Ranbir’s upcoming film

Ranbir and Alia recently made headlines for being cast in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana flick. While Ranbir will portray Ram, Alia will portray Sita. Many people expressed their dissatisfaction with the casting on social media. After Brahmastra, this will be their second film together. First installment: Shiva