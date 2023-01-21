Alia Bhatt’s First Hollywood Release Date Revealed; Will Clash With THIS Film

Ever since Alia Bhatt went to shoot her first Hollywood film, “Heart of Stone,” her fans have been eagerly waiting to get the first look at this film, which also stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and other Hollywood stars. Alia shot for the film during the early days of her pregnancy, and later we even got to see glimpses of it, which raised the excitement level of fans a notch higher.

Recently, the actress announced the release date of her first Hollywood film, which will premiere on August 11, 2023, on the streaming platform “Netflix,” which fans were quite excited to hear. Along with this, another thing that has grabbed all the headlines is that there is another big movie releasing on the same date, and it is none other than Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal.” Yes! You read that right. Alia and Ranbir’s films are going to clash.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s films will clash

Alia Bhatt recently shared a video on her social media handle that was originally shared on the Netflix original account. In this video, glimpses of many films that will premiere on Netflix in 2023 can be seen. Some scenes from “Heart of Stone” are also visible in this video. Sharing this video, Alia wrote, “Heart of Stone, August 11, 2023. Only on Netflix.”

HEART OF STONE, August 11,2023♥♥♥

Only on Netflix https://t.co/jP1rFMF1ZN — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 18, 2023

Interestingly, the film “Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will also release on August 11, 2023. The film will also have a wide release in five languages, i.e., Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

About Heart Of Stone

“Heart of Stone” is directed by Tom Harper, and it is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. As per the information, the story of “Heart of Stone” revolves around Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative who is the only woman standing between her powerful, global peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

About Animal

Coming to Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal,” the story of this film will reportedly revolve around a father-son duo. Filmmaker Bhushan Kumar revealed that the gangster drama will have a strong emotional connection, and will focus on what its characters do for their father. The film’s cast will also feature Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles.