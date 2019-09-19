Alia Bhatt Gets Slammed For Being Rude To Her Bodyguards; Video Inside

It is certainly not easy to be a Bollywood star. You are constantly under the gaze and scrutiny of the paps and the fans. While many stars feel blessed to be getting so much attention, there are others who despise it and get slammed or trolled for the same. Recently, it was Alia Bhatt who was slammed by the netizens for being rude and arrogant to her bodyguard publicly. And since the video is out, people stop trolling her. Although before this, she was never highlighted for such situation.

It was only yesterday when she received the gracious award from IIFA 2019 as Best Actress for her acting and now, after all the praises, she is here. In the video that went viral, we can spot Alia getting off her car as her bodyguard tries to protect her from paparazzi and fans, he moves a little in front of her in order to protect. Well, this is when the actress starts shouting saying, “Aap log jaaiye aage” and “Aap log chaliye.” She looked pissed in the video itself. Have a look at it:

This gave netizens the opportunity to slam the actress. Have a read at the comments also:

On the work front, Alia is progressing really well. She has received many awards for her acting in the film ‘Raazi’ and many praises for her role in ‘Gully Boy’. And now she will be seen in ‘RRR’, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Takht’.

Well, what do you think about the same?