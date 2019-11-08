Alia Bhatt Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous As She Dons A Stylish Ensemble In Los Angeles; Check Out

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. The actress has given some of the stellar performances in Bollywood films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Badri Nath Ki Dulhania and more. The 26-year-old actress has enjoyed 39.3 million Instagram followers and gaining more popularity as the news of her and Ranbir’s relationship has caught everyone’s attention.

Besides being an amazing actress, she is also a fashionista of Bollywood. She has been rocking her style statements with her gorgeous ensembles. Alia Bhatt knows the secret of nailing in every outfit she wore. Be it her award function looks, her airport looks the diva knows the spot between comfort and stylish. Alia Bhatt sure to make heads turn wherever she goes. She likes to keep it simple yet classy with minimal makeup.



The actress award shows outfits and photoshoot glimpse is enough a reason for us to believe that the young Star kid is a true fashion diva. In such a short period, she not only transformed as an actress but also as a style icon in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of her. Yet again the diva is sure to make heads turn with her stylish outfit ensemble. One can see by looking at the pictures, Alia is seen flaunting her vibrant pantsuit with pop up pink, blue, green and yellow color patches. She is looking breathtakingly beautiful in this outfit. Check out the picture:

View this post on Instagram 👛 A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 7, 2019 at 11:20pm PST

Alia’s recent fashion statement is just unmissable. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is recently wrapped up with the shooting schedule of her project Sadak2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt.