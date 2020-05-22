Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have come out to be one of the most adorable couples and they’ve stood strong even during very tough times. Recently Alia Bhatt got a hair cut from her loved one and it is believed that this loved one is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. And we have proof by our very own Karan Johar claiming that it is in fact Ranbir who cut Alia Bhatt’s hair.

It was during his Instagram live session that KJo spilt the beans on this big news. Well, he didn’t only reveal that it was Ranbir Kapoor behind Alia Bhatt’s summer 2020 look, but he also confessed that Alia Bhatt is in a happy space amid the lockdown. In fact, it was the actress who made Ranbir chop her hair. Karan Johar said, “Alia is my daughter, and she is very happy in the lockdown and she made Ranbir cut her hair.” Check out the picture:

Along with sharing her new look, Alia Bhatt had written, “60 days later – stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge P.S – Yes I cut my hair AT HOME – thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop.”

Also Read: Here’s What Ranbir Kapoor Had To Say About Cheating On Deepika Padukone, “Why Be Committed?”