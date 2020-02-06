Alia Bhatt Makes A Grand Entry With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor & Future-Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor At Armaan-Anissa Reception

Though Bollywood has witnessed many amazing celebrity couples over the years, there is no denying that some were more awaited than the others. While some relationships were already in the forefront from the very start, some developed as celebrities got to know more about each other. From gracing award shows together, to making public appearances or going out on dinner dates, Bollywood couples have always made headlines.

One such couple who has become the face of the media recently, is Actor Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove actress Alia Bhatt. The love story began when Alia admitted her long time crush on actor Ranbir kapoor in the show Koffee with Karan, and also confessed her wish to marry the ace performer someday. So it was nothing out of the blue, when the media was in a buzz after the two started dating officially.

It was only recently, when the couple who has been spotted together on numerous occasions, made a grand entrance at Ranbir’s cousin Armaan’s wedding reception. Though both were looking equally stunning in their ensembles; with Alia dressed in her pastel green-pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, and Ranbir complementing her with his royal blue-white sherwani, what captured everyone’s attention was the sweet gesture that Alia made towards her future mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. While entering the venue with the mother-son duo, Alia won the hearts of millions with her respectful gesture towards Ranbir’s mother. Even after Neetu ji’s insistence for Alia to stand in between her and her son while posing for the paparazzi, the young actress forced her future-mother-in law to take the stand, and got clicked only when Neetu ji was in the centre of the trio.

But this is not the first time when Alia and Neetu Kapoor have shown adoration for each other. It was only in November last year, when Alia went on a dinner outing with Ranbir’s mother and her family and the two were more than happy to have each other’s company.

Wearing happy smiles while being clicked, the love between the two was undeniable and very much prominent.