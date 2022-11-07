Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Blessed With Their First Child, Fans Called Them “Baby Shanaya”

Bollywood’s most loved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year after dating for the last few years. The couple announced their first pregnancy on social media within two months of their marriage. Alia had shared a lovely picture with Ranbir after her ultrasound test, which stormed the internet. Let us tell you that, a little while back, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl at H. N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon. But, the couple is yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Alia and Ranbir become parents of the baby girl

The star couple was seen arriving at the hospital this morning. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan were also spotted outside the hospital. The family is currently on cloud nine as they have welcomed their little bundle of joy. Alia gave birth to her baby this afternoon. Fans are now eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Alia and Ranbir’s little angel. They are showering love on the little Kapoor. They are also seen on social media platforms congratulating the couple on the arrival of their baby girl.

One of the fans wrote, “Omg MashaAllah.” Another fan wrote, “Ranbir’s dream came true.” One of the comments also read, “So, Laxmi has finally arrived… Congrats.” Referring to Alia’s character in ‘Student of the Year,’ others were seen calling her ‘baby Shanaya.’

Work front of Alia and Ranbir

Before welcoming their baby boy, Alia and Ranbir appeared in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial “Brahmastra.” The film has proved to be a hit at the box office. After this, both are going to be seen together in “Brahmastra 2.” Furthermore, Alia has “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” with Ranveer Singh, and “Jee Le Zaraa” with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her bag. On the other hand, Ranbir has Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romance-thriller project with Shraddha Kapoor and “Animal” with Rashmika Mandanna on his list of works.