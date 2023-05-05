Alia Bhatt Reveals How She Managed To Stay Away From Daughter While At MET Gala 2023!

Everyone was focused on Alia Bhatt as she made her MET Gala debut this year. She often leaves her fans speechless with her fashion sense, But this global event was special. She made heads turn. The actress treated her fans to several photos from the red carpet.

She looked nothing less than a dream floating down the red carpet. She made India proud again. Now, the show is over and the actress is back to her town.

Meanwhile, Vogue released a video titled Inside Alia Bhatt’s First MET Gala. In the video, the actress talked about several things. But what caught everyone’s attention was when she spoke about her daughter Raha Kapoor.





The video gave a glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s first MET Gala outing. Fans saw her outfit for her debut night. It was shown that she was trying on her outfit for the first time as well as was getting ready for the event. On the other hand, Alia was getting her makeup done before the event. At this time, she was talking about how she was away from her daughter Raha for the longest time.

She added, “I have only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day and now it’s almost going to be like 4 days.” The actress said that she got a couple of seconds to video call her daughter as soon as she woke up.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt last acted in Brahmastra. Fans will see her again in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, with Heart Of Stone, Alia will make her Hollywood debut. It stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan too.