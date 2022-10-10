Alia Bhatt Satisfies Her Pregnancy Craving By Enjoying Some “Chaat”, See Picture

Alia Bhatt satisfied her pregnancy cravings with some chaat on Sunday. She was accompanied by her younger sister, the writer Shaheen Bhatt. Alia shared her thoughts on The Best Day Ever on her Instagram.

Alia posted a photo of herself holding a puri and captioned it “The power of a puri”. she added a photo of a hot and savoury chaat that was topped with a lot of Sev and posted a post titled “chaat day with @shaheen bhatt best day”. Shaheen also reposted Alia’s story on her Instagram.

Alia Bhatt is pregnant with her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. They got married in April 2022. Then at the end of June, Alia announced her pregnancy on social media. Since then, Alia has been busy with work. looking at the post It Looks like she finally got some time to pamper herself.

Alia just had a baby shower function. It was an intimate celebration attended by only a few family members and close friends at her residence in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Reema Jain were part of the event along with Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt. Alia shared a photo of the baby shower and wrote, “I just… I love you.”

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukherjee who made his first film with Ranbir Kapoor. It was released on September 9 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.she will next be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It will come out next year. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in the Netflix series Heart of Stone. She was also part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.