Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are B-towns new favorite couples. The two will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming project Brahmastra. Ever since the duo has started dating, rumors of their marriage have been surfacing on the internet. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s story bloomed on the sets of their film together, Brahmastra. The rumors began in Bulgaria and now the couple is stronger than ever from speaking reverently about each other in the interviews to Alia posting Ranbir’s clicks on social media, they are head-over-heels in love with each other.

Recently, Alia Bhatt had given a sneak-look into her fresh out of the brand new hair style that, according to her, was done by her ‘multitalented Loved one’. And keeping in mind that the Raazi actress didn’t revealed any name, fans rushed to expect that it’s her sweetheart beau Ranbir Kapoor, whom the actress is supposedly quarantining with. Presently, stopping all the riddles, things being what they are, Kapoor surely turned hairstylist for his Gf and the news has been confirmed by movie producer Karan Johar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAR6NFUgKP3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

It was during his Instagram live session that KJo spilt the beans on this huge news. All things considered, he didn’t just revealed that it was Ranbir Kapoor behind Alia Bhatt’s late spring 2020 look, yet he also admitted that Alia Bhatt is in an upbeat space in the midst of the lockdown. Truth be told, it was the actor who made Ranbir cut her hair. Karan Johar stated, “Alia is my little girl, and she is upbeat in the lockdown and she made Ranbir trim her hair.”

Along with sharing her new look, Alia Bhatt had written, “60 days later – stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at pushups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’… you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge P.S – Yes I cut my hair AT HOME – thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop.”