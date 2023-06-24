Alia-Ranbir Step-Out For Dinner Date In Dubai; Netizens Take Dig At Their Age-Gap!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is among the most famous Bollywood couples who garner attention for their mushy romantic relationship both on and off screen. Their real-life story has captured the hearts and minds of their fans and the media. The couple along with their daughter, Raha is currently enjoying vacation in Dubai. Lately, both Alia and Ranbir were spotted together at a dinner date in a Dubai restaurant. However the viral picture didn’t go well with a few netizens and they trolled the couple for their massive age difference. Take a look at the entire story!

Alia and Ranbir Spotted Outside Dubai Restaurant

A picture of Alia and Ranbir is setting internet on fire. The couple is seen smiling for the camera while getting themselves clicked with one of their fans. The deeply in love duo can also be seen having their meal together in a luxurious five star hotel of Dubai. Alia looked breathtaking diva in a black body-con dress with strappy sleeves and a scalloped neckline. She added charm to her look with delicate earrings, a sling bag, and dewy makeup. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black shirt that he paired with slim-fit trousers.

Netizens React To Alia-Ranbir’s Viral Picture

As soon as Alia and Ranbir’s picture went viral on social media, users flooded the comments section with their observatory remarks. A certain section of the users showered immense love on the couple. On the other hand, others didn’t left the opportunity to troll them and make fun of their age difference.

They both appear objectively to me, wrote one user in response to the viral picture. The weight loss part is also so yep, plus the awkward posture on rk.” Another person remarked, “I believe Alia is 30 and Ranbir is 40. The 10 year age difference is apparent. Compared to her, he appears stiffer. Buddha horaha alia ne divorce dena h isko 10 saalme wrote another user, while another user mocked, “Just recently I noticed the height difference, always been there.”

Alia Bhatt Married Ranbir Kapoor Despite Massive Age Gap

Though the 10-year age gap between Alia and Ranbir is an inherent part of their love life, yet it is not necessarily the defining factor of their relationship. Going by the reports about Alia and Ranbir’s relationship, the couple share mutual interests, values and bear a profound emotional connection. Such factors are the reason why Alia and Ranbir are so closely drawn towards each other.

Well, the decision to marry someone is personal choice based on one’s feelings. Its essential to respect and support the personal choices made by celebrities when it comes to their marriage and relationship, regardless of age difference. If the couple shares fine balance of love and emotions, no age difference can impact their trust-build relationship.