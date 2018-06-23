Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s relationship has become one of the most talked about gossips of the year. The eyebrows started raising when Ranbir and Raazi star Alia Bhatt walked into Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding reception together. While RK Jr has already confessed his relationship with his ladylove saying it’s new and he wants to give it time to breathe, Alia, on the other hand, has always been quiet about it.

And today, the actress finally said something about the relationship, but it’s not what you wanted to hear. In her recent interview with DNA, when Alia was asked about the link-up stories with Ranbir, she said “The truth never bothers me. At the same time, even lies don’t affect me because if it’s not true, I don’t care. Link-up rumours don’t affect my relationships with people. We have gotten used to it because it is a part and parcel of being in the business and limelight.”

It seems like expecting the two actors to say anything more about their relationship is just futile. In an interview with India Today, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked to comment on his relationship with Ms Bhatt, he simply said, “If I keep talking about it in every interview, then that becomes the headline. I just want to give it dignity.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time on silver screen in the upcoming movie Brahmastra. It is the first part of the trilogy that has been planned with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Mouni Roy in a key role. Meanwhile, Alia is also busy with the shoot of Kalank opposite Varun Dhawan, and post-production of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju which is slated to release on June 29, 2018. The film is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for the same.

