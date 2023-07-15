‘All Are Obsessed’: Sunil Shetty Have All The Praises For Son-In-Law KL Rahul 

Star Indian Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married this year in January. The duo had exchanged the vows at their Khandala farm house in a private ceremony. Athiya Shetty is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty who in a recent interview has opened about his opinion about Son-In-Law KL Rahul. The ‘Dhadkan’ actor praised the Indian cricketer and revealed that Athiya’s family is obsessed with him.

Suniel Shetty Describes KL Rahul’s Personality

In a recent interview, Sunil Shetty talked about the kind of human KL Rahul is in real life. The ‘Dhadkan’ said that his son-in-law is so good that everyone will feel inferior to him. Describing KL Rahul in a beautiful way as well as warning him for his goodness, Shetty said:

“Don’t be such a beautiful human being that we seem inferior when it comes to you. Don’t be such a good boy that everyone believes that this is what goodness is all about and not you. That’s the kind of a child he is.”

“All Are Obsessed With Rahul” Suneil Shetty

The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor further shared that he always tells Athiya that she is so lucky and blessed to get KL Rahul as her husband. Moreover, Anna revealed that though Athiya is a beautiful child but all his family members including his wife and sister are more obsessed and fond of KL Rahul. In his words:

“Of course, Athiya is a beautiful child but ..my wife, my mother, my sisters-in-law, my sister… all are obsessed with Rahul.”

For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had started dating in 2019. The duo’s relationship was approved by Suniel Shetty as well. He himself was seen distributing sweets to media reporters during Athiya and Rahul’s wedding at Khandala. On the workfront, Suneil Shetty will be next seen in his upcoming movie Hera Pheri 3. He was last seen in the film ‘Ghani’ released in April, 2021.