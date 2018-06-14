8 Years & 2668 Episodes! Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful running shows on television. Not only Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan share an amazing chemistry on screen, they are also a couple in real life. The couple confirmed that they are together in February last year.

However, it looks like all is not well between the couple. Just like the show, Shivangi and Mohsin are facing some issues in their relationship in real life too. According to the reports of an entertainment portal, a source from the sets of their serial said “There is some sort of disconnect between Shivangi and Mohsin, they are not as warm with each other, as they used to be. It seems like some tension is simmering between the two.” However, there are speculations that their love story has hit a rough patch. At the iftaar party on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the couple was seen quite aloof and detached from each other. Fans are in shock upon learning that there is a ‘lover’s tiff’ between Shivangi and Mohsin.

We aren’t really sure if there is really a tension between the couple. Earlier, when the show took a leap, while talking about the duo’s chemistry, Mohsin revealed amicable things about his equation with Shivangi. He said “I am grateful that Shivangi and I got to work together. People accepted Kartik and Naira instantly and loved them. We have always enjoyed working together. We often get messages on all social media platforms and I try to reply to as many as possible.”

The lovebirds on-screen had long been allegedly linked-up until last year when Mohsin himself cleared the air and said, “Several theories have been doing the rounds, including our link-up, but we didn’t allow it to affect our friendship or work. In fact, there was nothing to talk about initially, since we were just friends. Our friendship graduated to love only recently; it’s just been a month-and-a-half. We rang in the New Year with my family. Funnily, we haven’t gone out on an official date yet, owing to our erratic schedule”.

We just want the lovely couple to clear all their differences and the rumours!