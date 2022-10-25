All Members Of K-pop Band: BTS To Serve In The Military- Deets Inside

Yes, you read it right all the members of your favourite boy band, BTS will not be exempted and will have to serve in the army. On 17 October 2022, BTS’s agency, BigHit Entertainment stated on Weverse that the group’s eldest member, Jin would shortly enlist in the military.



Since Jin will soon be turning 30, he will be the first one to enlist for military service followed by the other members.



The statement stated that all the members of BTS are moving forward with their plans to enlist in mandatory military service. The group’s eldest member, Jin will soon start the process as soon as he concludes his solo release, which is towards the end of October. While the other members of BTS will carry out their military services based on their own individual plans.

The good news is that both BigHit and the members of BTS will get together as a group again in the year 2025, following the military service commitment, as stated by BigHit.



But the question is why BTS is going to the military. In South Korea, it is mandatory for every man to enlist in military service for 2 years by the time he turns 30. Although some exceptions are made for men who have won Olympic Gold medals for the country or for classical musicians.

Since BigHit released the statement regarding military service it has left their fans divided on whether the members should serve in the military or they should be exempted from the same. Some believe that they should be exempted on the grounds of their immense achievements. Also, BTS has had an immense impact on the spread of Korea’s culture. The band has also contributed to the country’s economy



One more piece of good news for BTS fans is that although the members will be carrying out their individual plans and solo projects, BTS is not breaking up. During BTS’S FESTA 2022 video which was to celebrate the anniversary of the group’s debut, RM made an announcement. He stated that BTS as a group will be taking a break from its activities and will focus on what they want as a musical group. He further stated that the reason they are taking a break is to focus on their individual endeavors.



One thing is for sure Korea’s famous boy band, BTS is not breaking up. They will reunite in 2025 after completing their military service.