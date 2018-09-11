TV’s female brigade comprising of leading actresses like Divyanka Tripathi, Sneha Wagh, and Kavita Kaushik has come out to show their reaction towards the comment made by Sabyasachi on boobs. He said, “I’m obsessed with boobs” and the TV actresses have come to the fore to speak their mind out.

Sometime back, the top Bollywood bridal fashion designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee made a bold comment about boobs. He said, “I’m obsessed with boobs”. Although the statement was made in a harmless manner, it is stirred up a lot of controversies. Many people on Twitter have come out against his statement while another set of followers have shown their support by hailing his bold statement. TV leading ladies, Divyanka Tripathi, Kavita Kaushik and Sneha Wagh also opened up about Sabya’s statement. Here’s what they had to say:

Divyanka Tripathi

It depends on how you look at it. Weren’t ancient artists and painters obsessed with it? You can see it in their craftsmanship. They are just not around to testify it. To my understanding, Sabyasachi is an artist and his quote was relating to his creative choice.

Anyway, people choose to react irrespective of whether one likes boobs or not! If someone says, that cleavage shouldn’t be shown, some groups will stand and say it’s a woman’s choice how she wants to dress. If they like it, some others won’t like it. Why make it an issue, I don’t understand! It’s just a body part! Love it, respect it but don’t make it a taboo.

Kavita Kaushik

Hahahha ! All men are obsessed with boobs, as long as he doesn’t make any women uncomfortable with his truth I think his honest statement should not paint him black.

Sneha Wagh

He’s a designer and he spoke his mind. Let’s stop judging people for speaking their mind. Let’s not suppress and scare people. They should be allowed to speak up for what they really feel.