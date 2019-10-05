All Summer Accessories

Share

When it comes to creating an unforgettable outfit, the clothes aren’t the only element that you need to get right. Your accessories also need to be on-point. Otherwise, your whole look could quickly be ruined. So, to ensure that your entire ensemble appears utterly on-trend and fashionable, we’ve rounded up the top accessories of the season. Have a look at what are they:

Baker Boy Hats

We all love hats. They are officially back in fashion and looking better than ever before. Today, this classic cap has been spotted on seriously chic ladies all over the world. Casual yet oozing cool, baker boy hats are perfect for your favorite weekend ensembles. Whether paired with jeans, a dress or even a chunky knit, this stylish accessory always looks good. So, say goodbye to your beloved wide-brim styles, because this is the must-have hat of the season.

Waist Bags

Waist bags are trending for so long now. They continue to dominate the world of street style with their unique and practical style. These hands-free handbags blend function and fashion and add a glamorous utilitarian touch to any outfit. They are available in many styles from sporty bum-bags to sleek, structured designs, belt bags are available in a range of styles and can be worn in many ways. As such, this accessory trend is one that every lady can wear, no matter what her style.

Watches

Watch is something that changes your look instantly to classy and elegant. They come in many styles and colors. From digital to old-style, the watch is something that you always need. They come in so many varieties and ranges, you can always find them on the watch company. They provide a huge variety of prices. From Rs.200 to Rs. 2,00,000, you can find watches from different brands.

Red Thigh-High Boots

Boots are everyone’s, first love. Girls just love to wear boots. The statement, these eye-catching shoes are bold and sexy. Whether you choose to rock this look in patent leather or something a little softer, you better be ready to turn heads. For those who want to turn their outfit up even further, a red all over an ensemble is a perfect choice.

Shoulder-Grazing Statement Earrings

Statement earrings today are at another level. They are now the must-have jewelry item for the past couple of seasons now, and they’re not going away just yet. In fact, statement earrings only seem to be growing larger in both popularity and size. Today, these eye-catching earrings have reached new shoulder-grazing lengths. So, if you want to give your lobes a bold fashion update, be sure to select the longest and loudest pair that you can find.

Straw Bags

Straw bags are quite trendy now. They are no longer just for the beach. They’re for brunch, shopping, the movies and anywhere else that you want to take them. You should definitely go for these cuties now, reason being, this accessories trend now, because you’re going to want to carry a straw bag with you all season long. Luckily, there are plenty of styles from which you can choose. The few styles are classic totes, cute clutches, and round basket bags.