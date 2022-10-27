All You Need To Know About Bella Hadid’s New Boyfriend- Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid is well-known for her high-profile relationship with the singer “The Weekend.” Ever since her relationship ended with the singer she has been quiet and does not let her personal light get into the limelight. It was only in July 2022, that Bella confirmed her relationship with Marc Kalman.



As per reports by Page Six, Bella and her new boyfriend had been dating since 2020. Pictures of the couple were also published. Bella and Marc were seen outside a cafe in New York in July 2020. Another picture, shows the couple kissing during their trip to French Riviera. It was also reported that the two had met for the first time in New York.

But the fans are curious to know who Marc Kalman is. Reportedly Marc works in the fashion industry and his work is related more behind-the-scene unlike his girlfriend, Bella. His work mainly involves designing merchandise, album art, and branding. According to an insider, Kalman has been working in the art industry alongside Corey Damn Black for quite some time now. Corey is the artist while Kalman is the art director.



Kalman and Black have worked on some significant projects such as branding for the rapper Travis Scott. In 2015, the two collaborated with Travis at the SX Tumblr IRL festival, where their art was featured at the venue where the singer performed.



If we look back in time, there were times when Bella posted stories on her Instagram account that had Marc in them. The first was in July 2021, when Hadid posted a picture alongside Marc with the caption, “Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved.” Ever since the post has been deleted.

Then again on valentine’s day, Bella posted several pictures with Marc with the caption, “Fave dinner date.” The couple is known for traveling a lot and has been photographed on several occasions.



