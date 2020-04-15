Now, we all know that there’s coronavirus spiking nowadays. The virus has been spreading globally and panic is heading all over the world. The death toll is increasing everyday. The infection initially started in the city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province of China. Many companies suspended deliveries or any collaborations in China. Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Disney have all discontinued operations and added travel restrictions in response to the outbreak. Even some car makes such as PSA Group, and Honda Motor have started removing employees from China. Others are further evaluating the crisis on an ongoing basis.

Pneumonia coronavirus

The World Health Organization first assessed the global risk of the virus as “high.”

This isn’t the most pleasant way to finish off the celebration of the Chinese New Year. Still, there is some information about the coronavirus that everyone needs to know, as well as the necessary precautions to stay safe.

What is the coronavirus?

There are several types of human coronaviruses, including NL63, HKU1, OC43, and 229E, which are the most common alpha and beta varieties. There are also MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and lastly, 2019 nCoV, or 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which is the latest outbreak identified in Wuhan City.

The sickness generally starts with a mild to moderate upper-respiratory-tract infections. Although we are talking about the human coronavirus, this family of viruses can be transmitted between animals and people.

Symptoms

The human coronaviruses can first appear like the common cold and cause you to exhibit:

General discomfort

Fever

Headache

Sore throat/cough

Runny nose

Shortness of breath/breathing issues

Cough

In some cases, the coronavirus can cause more serious lower-respiratory tract illnesses like bronchitis and pneumonia. The likelihood of this happening is increased for seniors, infants, and those who don’t have a robust immune system.

How it’s diagnosed?

Healthcare providers can diagnose the coronavirus with lab tests and symptoms. Travel history is an integral part of this diagnosis.

How it spreads?

Coronavirus is most commonly spread through:

Personal physical contact, including shaking hands or other forms of touching

Airborne due to sneezing or couching

Physical contact with an item that has touched the virus, then touching eyes/nose/mouth

How to prevent coronavirus?

Reduce your risk of contracting this virus by frequently washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds. If your hands are unwashed, do not touch your eyes, mouth, or nose. Additionally, try not to come into close contact with others who are sick or exhibiting symptoms. There is currently no specific treatment or vaccine for the coronaviruses. If you show any of the coronavirus symptoms, reach out to a doctor for diagnosis or treatment immediately.