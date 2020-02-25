Aly Goni Gets An Adorable Birthday Wish From Rumoured Girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin; Wishes Him On His 29th Birthday With A Cute Picture

Share

What better way than to find love, if not through the means of a reality show? Where reality shows have always been a major source of new people entering the industry, they have also been a boon for those looking to make real and lifelong connections.

One such connection was of television celebrity Aly Goni, who met her now best friend cum rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin on the sets of a reality TV show ‘Khatron ke Khiladi 9’. The two developed quite a bond during the show, and when the news about the two remaining very close even after the endgame surfaced the media, there were numerous speculations made on their behalf. Though the rumours about them being together have been making rounds in the media ever since, they have never stepped down from being their true selves and sharing adorable pictures and posts on their social media handles.

Where the ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ star is celebrating his 29th birthday,Jasmin took to her Instagram handle on 25th February,2020 and posted an adorable picture of the duo. Along with the picture; where she is looking beautiful in her red hoodie and Goni is looking dapper in the all-black avatar, she wrote a heartfelt caption which read, “Tere jaisa yaar kahan,kahan aisa yarana…yaad karegi duniya tera mera afsana …Annoying but most precious ♥️ Happy birthday @alygoni. May god bless you with all the happiness and all your dreams come true🤗”

Though speculations about them dating started very early, the rumours got the much-needed hype when on 28th June, 2019, Aly posted a heart-warming video of him and Jasmin on her birthday. Where the video was filled with their goofy pictures and moments, it was the caption written by the celebrity that grabbed everyone’s attention. “Before wishing u a very happy birthday, I would like to thank ur parents for giving me a best friend..a person who understands me more than I understand myself.. the fact is our bond is too special to give it any name❤️ u r always there when ever I need u.. and I promise the same.. I don’t wana lose u ever ye return gift dede mujhe on ur bday 🤓 hahaha… and u come soon we will celebrate ur bday again here ❤️❤️ happy birthday jass thank u for everything 😘😘 lotssss of love.. I hope u will like the video with ur favorite song 😝❤️❤️ “, it read.