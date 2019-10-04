Ambani’s Choti Bahu, Radhika Merchant: Trendsetter Of No-Makeup Look

Share

Radhika Merchant has not even become an Ambani bahu yet but has certainly gained all the stardom of being one. Whether it is her presence on Isha- Anand or Akash- Shloka wedding and wedding functions, at the charity events with Nita Ambani or any other place with her beau Anant, she manages to make heads turn with her lively personality and vibrant character.

Sometime back, Radhika Merchant won our hearts by her kind nature. Soon to be Ambani’s Bahu was seen giving money to the poor lady who was near her car. She was all happy. Radhika was spotted at Mumbai’s Kitchen Garden and as usual looked in a pretty little military green dress. And Radhika was seen outside a salon post a salon session in Mumbai on 16 July 2019. She was looking beautiful as she was smiling. Have a look:

And yet again, Radhika was seen ‘no make-up’ look and was slaying as usual. Have a look:

In an interview, Nita Ambani stated that she has given freedom to her children to choose their life partner. She was quoted saying, “Mukesh and I as parents have given our children the freedom to choose their life partners. When my son decides to get married, to whoever it is, we are going to welcome him and wish him all the happiness in the world.”

Last year, a picture of Anant Ambani and Shloka Mehta went on viral on the social media platform. It was seen in the picture that both are spending a happy time together and in a very short time rumours were spread among the netizens that both are engaged. However, a Reliance spokesperson had denied all such engagement rumours and shared that, “Anant Ambani is not engaged yet.”

Well! We are waiting for the next big announcement from the Ambani’s.