Ambanis Decorate Antilla For Bahu Shloka’s First Ganesh Chaturthi: Pics Inside

When it is the Ambanis, everything gets magnified by a large proportion. After witnessing some big ass functions, we are now completely aware of how opulent the Ambani’s celebrations can get. And guess what, one of their favourite festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. And the Ambani’s are ready to stun the world once again with their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

This Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, is the first for the newly-married couples, Isha and Akash Ambani. So, it has to be magnificent and of course, start-studded. And to prove the maestoso Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani household, we have a glimpse of the decorations that had put a chaar chaand to the Altamount Road in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s ‘modern home with an Indian heart’ is all decked up for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations scheduled for 8 pm today at Antilia. With phoolon ki ladiyan, ‘om’ and ‘swastika’ hanging along with the string lights, Antilia is all set to welcome Ganpati with fervour and lots of love!

A few days back, invitation card sent by the Ambanis for Ganesh Chaturthi went viral on the social media. The invitation card was rectangular in shape, soaked in pastel shades of green and orange, with a floral effect, setting the festive and spiritual mood just right! The card had Lord Ganesha sitting in a temple, with birds chirping to transport us into a spiritual world. The card had revealed that the celebrations will start from 8 pm, witnessing aarti at around 9 pm, followed by dinner. And the dress code for the celebration is Indian festive.

We also have some pictures from the year 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which held in Antilia. A king-sized Ganpati idol was seated on a throne, placed on a mandap and decked with flowers. In the pictures, the then-soon-to-be Ambani bahu, Shloka could be seen dancing with her hone wali saas, Nita Ambani. In another picture, Shloka was seen dressed in her ethnic best, giving major festive fashion goals with Kokilaben Ambani and Anant Ambani in the frame.

Stay tuned for the pictures from the Ganpati visarjan by the Ambanis.