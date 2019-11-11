Wondering whose wedding is it gonna be this time at the Ambani residence? Let’s clear it out in the very beginning. It is not the youngest Ambani kid Anant Ambani. But the pre-wedding bash is of Mukesh Ambani’s sister Nina Kothari’s daughter. The pre-wedding celebration was hosted at Antilla and many of the stars marked their presence like always.

we saw a hoard of Bollywood celebrities making their way to his residence. From Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, many attended the bash. Firstly, Bachchans are quite close to the Ambanis and though Amitabh Bachchan could not make it to the bash thanks to his poor health, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made up for his absence. Abhishek in his mustache avatar looked dapper in a black suit while Aishwarya looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a red suit. She pulled a red lipstick with it and kept make-up simple. Ambanis Throw A Pre-Wedding Bash At Antilla, Superstars Show Up At Event

Another couple who made our hearts skip a bit was that of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. These two are quite fashion-forward and we loved how they chose some out-of-the-box outfits.

While these two made couple entries, the one to walk in solo was Shah Rukh Khan. Looking dapper in his black suit, SRK posed for the paparazzi alone as he did not have his wifey Gauri Khan next to him which is usually the case. Ambanis Throw A Pre-Wedding Bash At Antilla, Superstars Show Up At Event: Pics & Details Inside

Apart from these, other stars who graced the Ambanis bash were Anil Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi and many more.