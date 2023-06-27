Amber Heard Makes Her First Public Appearance At ‘In The Fire’ Premiere Since Her-Johnny Depp Trial!

At the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming film In The Fire, Amber Heard appeared to be having a good time. Since the conclusion of her highly-publicized defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp last year. To learn more, keep reading.

Since she lost a defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has stayed out of the spotlight. The couple had been involved in a contentious legal dispute involving accusations of domestic abuse. The Aquaman actress was required to pay $10.35 million in damages, but the case was ultimately settled for $1 million. While most people believed her career was over, she is now making a comeback in Hollywood with the movie “In The Fire.”

After losing the court case, the actress has largely avoided the spotlight. Eventually, she relocated to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige, selling her California house. Assuring Spanish press that she is not leaving Hollywood, the actress said she has lined up projects.

Amber’s film premiered just over a month after Depp made his big comeback with the release of his French film Jeanne du Barry. The historical drama, directed and starring Mawenn, opened this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

She made her first public appearance after losing her defamation case against Johnny Depp on Saturday. At the 69th Taormina Film Festival, she made a grand entrance for the premiere of her film In The Fire. In spite of not knowing when her upcoming films will be released, Heard expressed excitement about it.

Heard told PEOPLE that the movie is about a “paranormal force” and almost paranormal effect of love. It is about the limitations that love can overcome, how it manifests itself, and really, how powerful love is. It’s a love story, though I don’t want to sound corny about it.

The actress looked stunning in a black maxi dress and the matching platform heels. She chose a daring makeup look with red lips and curled her blonde hair into tresses.

The upcoming supernatural thriller starring Amber Heard takes place in the 1890s, when the field of psychiatry was still in its infancy. Heard portrays a ‘pioneering psychiatrist’ who looks into a disturbing case on a Colombian farm. Things quickly went bad after a young child was accused of being the devil. Can Heard protect the child from both himself and others?

According to reports, she will next be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be released in December of this year. After she lost Depp’s multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit, several reports surfaced claiming that her role in the film had been cut.