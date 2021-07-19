“I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss ” Heard, 35, captioned an Instagram photo of her working on a laptop while holding baby daughter Oonagh Paige Heard. The name Oonagh (also spelled Una and Oona) is pronounced oo-nuh. It is a girl’s name of Irish origin meaning ‘lamb‘. The middle name of Paige appears to be a tribute to her late mother Paige Heard, who died in May 2020.

The name Oona was made famous by Eugene O’Neill’s daughter, who became Charlie Chaplin’s wife. In Irish legend, Una/Oona/Oonagh was a daughter of a king of Lochlainn. The name was very popular in Ireland in the Middle Ages and is currently seeing a comeback.

Amber Laura Heard (born April 22, 1986) is an American film and television actress. After a series of small roles in film and television, Heard had her first starring role in the horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006). She first gained mainstream recognition for supporting roles in the action film Never Back Down (2008) and the comedy Pineapple Express (2008).

In the following years, she appeared in films such as The Joneses (2009), The Ward (2010), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry (2011), Machete Kills (2013), and Magic Mike XXL (2015).

Heard was married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017. Their divorce drew significant media attention as she alleged that he had been abusive through most of their relationship. Following her divorce from actor Johnny Depp. Heard dated tech entrepreneur Elon Musk for a year, until early 2018. In 2020, she began dating cinematographer Bianca Butti.

In July 2021, Heard announced that she had welcomed a daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard (born April 8, 2021), via surrogate.

Career:

Heard’s earliest acting work included appearances in two music videos, Kenny Chesney’s “There Goes My Life” and Eisley’s “I Wasn’t Prepared”, and small supporting roles in the television series Jack & Bobby (2004), The Mountain (2004), and The O.C. (2005).

Heard gained moderate mainstream recognition in 2008 with supporting roles in the Judd Apatow-produced stoner comedy Pineapple Express and the martial arts drama Never Back Down, both of which were box office successes.

In 2017, Heard appeared as part of an ensemble cast in Lake Bell’s indie comedy I Do… Until I Don’t and joined the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) cast as Mera, Aquaman’s Atlantean Queen, in the superhero film Justice League.

She reprised the role the following year in Aquaman (2018), which co-starred Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, and Willem Dafoe and marked Heard’s first major role in a studio film. Though she has many feathers on the Cap so far as movies and career is concerned but now is high time as she has to also look into her Motherhood.