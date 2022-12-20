Amber Heard Vs Johnny Depp: Actress Settles Defamation Suit, To Pay $1 Million!

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp was a highly scrutinised legal battle over defamation that began in 2019 and has now concluded, but not without its challenges.

Amber announced her “very tough choice” to settle the defamation action filed against her by her ex-husband in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram.

It has come to an end! Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case eventually saw a verdict. The actress has chosen to pay $1 million to Johnny to resolve this long-lasting ongoing defamation dispute.

For that, the actress has received huge wrath from the public, and living under the radar has made her life pretty difficult.

Amber was ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory costs and $5 million in punitive penalties, but the Virginia court eventually reduced the amount to $350,000. On the other hand, the actress received $2 million from Depp’s team for slander.

The couple married in 2015, however they divorced in 2016. Soon after their divorce, the actress accused Johnny of domestic violence and abuse.

“During my trial in US, however, I wasted a large amount of time and resources. The courtroom was characterized by a great deal of direct and extensive evidence that proved my testimony was excluded and popularity and power overruled logic and fairness.

In the meantime, I was subjected to humiliation that I will never forget. Even if my US appeal is granted, the optimum conclusion would be a retrial with a new jury deliberating on the evidence. “I simply cannot go through that a third time,” Amber Heard added.

“After much contemplation, I have taken a very painful choice to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia,” she says in another post from her Instagram, It is critical for me to state that I did not choose this. I protected my truth, and in doing so, I ruined my life as I knew it. The vilification I’ve received on social media is an exaggerated version of how women are re-victimized when they come out.”

Johnny Depp’s attorneys Benjamin Chew and Camille Vazquez said in a statement to TMZ shortly after Amber Heard announced a settlement in the defamation case, “We are pleased to formally to this painful chapter has come to an end for Mr. Depp, who has consistently expressed his desire to reveal the truth during this process.

According to TMZ’s sources with direct information, Amber will pay Johnny USD 1 million as a settlement payment in the defamation case, but the money would be paid by her insurance company rather than her own funds.

The attorneys revealed what Depp plans to do with the settlement cash “It was never about money. The jury’s unanimous decision and judgement in his favour against Ms.

Check out Amber Heard’s statement below:

Heard remain fully in effect, and the payment of $1 million – which Mr. Depp is guaranteeing and will donate to charities – underlines Ms. Heard’s acknowledgement of the legal system’s relentless pursuit of justice.”