The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sparked many debates on social media. The controversy had a significant impact on Amber Heard’s personal and professional life. On the personal front, she has faced intense scrutiny and criticism from the public and some sections of the media. She has also received threats and online harassment.

On the professional front, the controversy has had an impact on her career. She lost several endorsement deals and faced backlash from fans of Johnny Depp who accused her of lying about the abuse allegations. There were also reports that she was removed from several high-profile movie projects.

Now Amber Heard has made a big move as per reports! Check what she is up to now.

Amber Heard Quits Hollywood





Amber Heard left Hollywood and relocated to Madrid, Spain, as reported by The Daily Mail. According to a story written by Alison Boshoff on Thursday, the actress left Hollywood and secretly moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige. Approximately a year has passed since the actress’ defamation trial with her husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard is bilingual and fluent in Spanish, according to sources cited by The Daily Mail. The actress is happy in Spain and wants to raise her daughter in a quiet environment. The source continued that she is not in any hurry to return to work or Hollywood. “But she will only come back when the time is right, for the right project”.

Amber and Johnny’s Trial Case

Depp sued Heard for $50 million in 2019, alleging that she had lied to get more money in the divorce settlement by fabricating his abuse of her. Amber later counterclaimed against him for $100 million. Heard was ordered by the court to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus 350,000 in punitive damages after she lost the trial in June 2022.