American Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino Affirms His Next Film Is Going To Be His Last; Says, “It’s Time to Wrap Up the Show”

The renowned American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is abiding by his promise of 10 films. In the latest interview Chris Wallace, the famous filmmaker, affirmed that Quentin’s next film is going to be his last after directing nine standalone movies for the past 3 decades (excluding 2007’s Death Proof).

“I’ve been doing it for a long time; I’ve been doing it for 30 years. And it’s time to wrap up the show,” declared Tarantino. “I’m an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more.”

Quentin began his big-screen directorial career with 1992’s Reservoir Dogs and lately completed 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin has achieved two Academy Awards for screenwriting: for Pulp Fiction (1994) and Django Unchained (2012). Both films were directed by him only.

The rest of his directed standalone films are Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), The Hateful Eight (2015), and Inglourious Basterds (2009).

Quentin revealed to Wallace that he does not “want to work to diminishing returns,” clarifying, “I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch when, already, I’m feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now.” “And that’s what happens — that’s exactly what happens,” he remarked further.

Questioned by Wallace whether he is aware of what his “10th and last film will be,” He then responded, “No, I don’t, at all, ’cause I’m also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie.” “Right now, I don’t even know what a movie is — is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie?” he stated. “‘Cause, my last movie opened up in 3,000 theatres and played all over the world for a couple of months.”