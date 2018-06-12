Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput confirmed about expecting their second baby with an adorable post a few days back and their fans can wait no more for the couple to embrace parenthood yet again.

The duo took it to their respective social media accounts to announce the arrival of their second baby with an adorable picture. In the picture, their little princess Misha was seen posing beside a beautiful chalk art of balloons with ‘Big Sister’ written on top, which was enough to hint everyone about Mira expecting another baby.

While Shahid and Mira shared the good news in April, rumours about Mira’s pregnancy had already been doing the rounds on the internet. Netizens got a hint of the same after Mira was seen donning relatively loose clothes to any of her public appearances. Also, the couple had even expressed in a previous interview that the two were planning to expand their family.

Currently, since daddy-to-be Shahid is keeping busy with the shoot of his next film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha Kapoor are getting to enjoy some quality time together. But the two are missing Shahid badly and their recent picture is a proof of the same.

Recently, Mira took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture with daughter Misha. In the picture, Mira could be seen wrapping Misha into her arms and posing for the shutterbugs. Along with the picture, Mira wrote a caption for Shahid that read,”Yes we miss you @shahidkapoor but I’m loving the extra hugs all for myself!”

Check out the picture right here:

Ever since the lovebirds have confirmed the pregnancy news, the lovely mommy-to-be can be seen flaunting her baby bump like a boss at several events.

A couple of days back, Mira was snapped by the shutterbugs post a dinner date with her friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. And her pictures from the day are going viral on the internet. In the pictures, Mira can be seen flaunting her baby bump in her cute black romper.

Coming back to Shahid and Mira’s babymoon plans in June, it has been reported that the two have postponed it due to the actor’s work commitments. Since Shahid is too occupied with the shoot of ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ and also has the remake of Arjun Reddy on his itinerary, they had to postpone their babymoon. But even amidst his busy schedule, Shahid makes it a point that he takes out enough time to spend with his darling daughter Misha and preggy wife Mira.

Earlier, during an award function, Shahid opened up about Mira’s pregnancy and the announcement. While interacting with the media, when Shahid was asked to express his feelings about becoming a father again, he had said, “Yes, of course. I’m very happy. We just felt like sharing it with everybody. Mira said she wanted to put it out on Instagram and I thought the photograph was really cute. It was a spontaneous decision and it just happened. It’s feeling really good. There’s still time. This is the second time, so it doesn’t feel new, the first time it felt very new. But it’s always very exciting and we are really looking forward to having another new member in the family. It’s an amazing feeling.”