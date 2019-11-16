Amir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Yet Again Shares Bold But Beautiful Pictures

Although star kids are always under the scrutiny of the paps and have shutterbugs circling them everywhere they go, Aamir Khan has tried to keep his kids as far away from the media glares as possible. But as his daughter Ira Khan has stepped into her youth and started modelling, it is rightly impossible for Aamir to keep his daughter away from the paps and vice versa.

Ira Khan is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans posted with her everyday routine. Recently, the star daughter posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot and we’re certain she’s the next big thing the modelling or even the glamor world might see.

Now, Ira took to Instagram and shared a bold picture from her latest photoshoot which screams drama. She can be seen wearing a brown blouse and black skirt flaunting her belly piercing and washboard abs. Her hair is done up in messy braids, she has opted for bold makeup. She captioned the picture as, “When your stylist doesn’t come for your shoot and you miss her and want her attention so you take silly photos to scare and annoy her…” Have a look at the pictures:

Sometime back, Ira Khan took to Instagram for a Q/A session with her Instafam. She was asked a series of questions and in amidst of it, she revealed who she is dating. When she was asked, “Are you dating someone?”, Ira posted a picture with Mishaal Kripalani and tagged him. Take a look:

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the doting daddy Aamir had once admitted that he regrets that due to his busy schedule he doesn’t get enough time to spend with his family. He was quoted as saying, “What I lost is a million-dollar question! I started working at the age of 18. Professionally, I got so engaged that I could hardly give time to my Ammi. Yes! A little later in life, after I got married and became the father of Junaid and Ira, I didn’t have much time for them either — owing to my busy schedule. I surely lost out on maintaining my relationships with my Ammi, kids, and wife Reena, and now Kiran as well.”

He had further added, “I did miss out on a lot, I am sure, but I do not regret it. Simply because both my children Junaid and Ira are very close to me and we share a great relationship even now. If we had not shared a great relationship then that would have been sad. Ammi also, I do visit her on and off. I’m there for all of them at critical times, but that’s not enough na? I am happy that they all understand me. If our relationship would have been fractured then I would have felt bad. We all need to maintain a balance between work and personal commitments. I am sure all men and women will resonate with this thought of mine.”

Well, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous and can give any actress run for their money. What do you guys think?