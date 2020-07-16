Many stars have come up to state the dark side if the glamor world that Bollywood is. But now, there are stars coming out to reveal that even the TV industry is suffering from the same dark side. Amit Sadh, who starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che has shared a shocking truth of the TV industry.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Amit Sadh revealed how he was banned for being ‘outspoken’ and a lot of producers called up each other and advised to not to give him work. “I did not leave television to go to the movies. In television, they banned me. They called each other and said, ‘Isko kaam mat do (Don’t give him work).’ Toh phir maine kaha, ‘Achcha? Nahi de rahe ho? Toh phir main picturon mein jaaunga (Then I said, ‘Oh? You won’t give me work here? Then I will do films)’,” said Amit.

Amit went on to reveal that a big TV producer called him and said that his reputation is ruined, even though he’s a great actor. “Maine usko bhi bol diya, ‘Sir, galat karoge, ladunga (I told him as well, ‘If you do something wrong, I will fight),” Amit added.

Amit said that he mellowed as he grew older and he decided to channel all his anger and frustration into his craft. He said that he ‘met some good people’, following which his life changed, and he realised that there was no need to fight.