TV and Bollywood actor Jagesh Mukati has passed away on June 10. According to a report in TOI, the actor was admitted to the hospital for the last three-four days and he passed away this afternoon after he developed breathing issues. Jagesh has worked in shows and films like Amita Ka Amit, Shree Ganesh and Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Hasee Toh Phasee, Aamir Khan’s Mann and PK, to name a few. But the actor has acted majorly in Gujarati shows and was quite renowned in that industry.

However, much to everyone’s dismay, the actor is no more between us.

After learning about his demise news, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ambika Ranjankar who plays the role of Komal Hathi – wife to Dr. Hathi, had worked with him in the past.

The actress took to her Instagram account and mourned the sudden demise of his late co-star by sharing an emotional post along with a throwback picture from one of their shows and captioned it as, “Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour… gone too soon…May your soul attain sadgati शांती Jagesh you’ll be missed dear friend.”

This year, the entertainment industry has lost some valuable gems who have bid adieu to the world. Veteran actor Irrfan Khan departed for his heavenly abode on April 29, leaving everyone grieving. A day later, legendary star Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 and the entire nation mourned over his death.

Other famous personalities like music composer Wajid Khan, TV actress Preksha Mehta, TV actor Manmeet Grewal, casting director Krish Kapur, South superstar Chiranjeevi Sarja, legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee have left us for their heavenly abode.