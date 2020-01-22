Amitabh Bachachan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda Wrote a Goodbye Note remembering Ritu Nanda

We all are afraid to lose our beloved and wants to be besides them forever. We cannot change the destiny but all we can do is remember them and keep their memories with us forever. An exactly similar incident happened on January 14, 2020, when we again lost a dear one. We got the news of Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda, who was fighting with cancer for some time. The entire nation was in great grief with Nanda Family; A big Pedestal of Nanda family Departed.

Ritu Nanda was the Daughter of Indian actor, producer and Director Raj Kapoor and got married to The Industrialist Rajan Nanda. Ritu Nanda was not only a Star Daughter but she was much more than that. She made her own identity as an Indian businessperson and insurance advisor. She was the chairperson and chief executive officer of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services. Nanda was initially managing a household appliances manufacturing business. She had made a place for her name on the Guinness Book of Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day and known for her incredible work.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda with her Mother-in-Law Ritu Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the Daughter in law of Ritu Nanda. They both shared the exact same bond that a Mother and Daughter share. Ritu Nanda always treated Shweta like her own Daughter. On January 19, 2020, Shweta took to her Instagram handle and penned a note for Ritu ji. In the picture, we can see Shweta posing with her daughter, Navya and mother-in-law, Ritu. Along with it, she wrote, “Will miss you dearly”. Her heart for sure wrote the note.

On January 14, 2020 Amitabh Bachchan pen down his grief and thoughts for Ritu Nanda on his blog. He had narrated the moment when he found out about the sudden demise of Ritu ji. On His Blog he WROTE, “That silent knock at the workplace… the hurried expression of worried concern… the hours that sleep in most parts of the World that seek the midnight… shuffled steps, soft anxious and disturbed conversations… and then within a blink… the lights go out… she has gone… distance and absence accentuates the grief… feel of loss, concern for those by the side, and the need to be in the embrace of them that see and suffer in the exact… such are the incomprehensible moments that the day in the day of lives throws at us.” Amitabh ji took a journey down the memory lane and recalled the old times “Polite conversation, of reminisce, of association, of happy times spent together, of the fight and struggle for the ailment for years… and most of all the loneliness of them that are left behind… the vacuum… the emptiness .. the presence that filled up the entire home… lost and gone… that empty favorite chair… that corner of preference… the unstinted care and concern for all when present, now suddenly not in existence…the voice of the bird that built her little nest, heard no more… the delicate nest shedding its strains of the making… the command the control the authority, suddenly absent.” Amitabh ji adored Ritu ji’s and her down to earth nature, her caring for all, her Favorite chair, beauty in her soul.

The note wasconcluded by sharing the thoughts and grief and by telling how beautiful Ritu ji was and remembering their old time and had shared, “Attempts by several for a pleasant conversation that depict the times spent with her… expressions and attitudes just before she breathed her last… indications that it was known to her… words spoken never heard before… an ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal Mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal Mother-in-Law, and an ideal friend… has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover… for now!”. He wrote about her accomplishment in life being an ideal women in her life, and grieving about the loss which Nanda- Bachchan Family had and the distance that cannot be covered ever.

We wish the entire Nanda-Bachchan family a lot of strength to fight this storm! Ritu ji was a beloved woman; her heart always carried love for all. The Entire Nation will Remember Ritu Ji, Her Devotion to the Good Deeds and her Commitment to herself and her loved ones. The love and the passion, the values that she carried for everyone in her heart. The words that she spoke will not be able to hear again, she will never be seen in this world but her soul is with us. The memories will always stay alive. She will always stay in our heart. Forever. We will Miss you Ritu ji.