Amitabh Bachchan And Akshay Kumar Congratulate Ajay Devgn On The Completion Of 30 Years Of Phool Aur Kante

Today, Ajay Devgn completes 30 years of Phool Aur Kante. His team is celebrating this day as ‘Ajay Devgn Diwas’. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted and congratulated Devgn. He wrote, “#AjayDevgn, completes 30 years in the Film Industry, on 22nd Nov, when his film ‘Phool aur Kante’ released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70.”

Moreover, Akshay Kumar congratulated his Sooryavanshi co-star. He shared their throwback picture and wrote, “Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays! (I remember as newbies, we used to practice martial arts together at the Juhu beach when your dad used to train us. What amazing days).” Ajay thanked Amitabh Bachchan for congratulating him and in response to Akshay Kumar’s message he wrote, “Thanks Akki, we’ve shared a long innings. And, I’m happy & grateful for your presence alongside.”

Ajay shared a video and claimed that his production team has asked him to do so. Giving a caption to the video, Devgn wrote, “My team made me repost this. But, thank you for all your love. Dua mein yaad rakhna…(remember me in your blessings).”

Prior to Ajay, Production house had shared the video and had given the caption, “We thought of wishing the man himself but his swag was too hot to handle! #AjayDevgnDiwas @ajaydevgn.” Phool Aur Kante was a hit and in this movie Devgn worked along with Madhoo and late Amrish Puri. Moreover, this movie was directed by Kuku Kohli.