The Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is not just a sensation in reel life but in real life as well. Be it leaving everyone stunned with his phenomenal performance on screen to win over people with his sassy tweets and heartwarming blog posts, the actor definitely knows how to do it all.

The legendary actor is often seen giving a sneak peek into his personal and p[rofessional life by sharing pictures with his family members and co-stars on social media. And that’s exactly what he did recently but who knew that he would get rolled for the same.

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan finally started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s film, Brahamastra along with co-stars Ranbir and Alia. Taking to her social media account, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the trio along with the filmmaker from the script reading session. Along with the picture, the actress wrote a caption that read, “When your day begins with prep with Amitabh Bachchan # Brahmastra.”

Soon after they got done with their script reading session, Amitabh too took it to his social media account to share a picture with Alia, Ayan and Ranbir. While the picture was indeed beautiful, but what caught the attention of the majority of people was the caption that Amitabh had written along with it.

His caption read, “We prep for BRAHMASTRA .. Ranveer, Alia, Ayan .. everyone else except me .. I prep to brush my teeth.

Yes, you noticed it right!

Amitabh Bachchan misspelt Ranbir as Ranveer. And just like you, several other netizens managed to spot this goof-up by the legendary actor and went ahead to correct him in the comment section.

Check out some of their comments right here:

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan read these comments, he corrected his mistake by posting another picture with a caption that read, “We prep for BRAHMASTRA .. RANBIR, Alia, Ayan .. all except moi .. I seem to having an outer space experience .”

After this, he posted yet another picture and wrote, “Typo .. that’s Ranbir, not Ranveer”

On Friday, Big B took it to his Instagram account to share with his fans the quirky side of him. In the picture, he could be seen all dressed up in a dash of pop out colours. Along with the picture, he wrote, “This is the ultimate level of excess … ready to compete with Ranveer Singh.”

When Ranveer came across his post, he immediately replied to him with utmost respect. “Hahahah it’s a no-contest! I concede!” he replied.

Well, that’s indeed sweet!

Coming back to the error, it seems that Big B is too obsessed with Ranveer! What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section.