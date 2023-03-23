Amitabh Bachchan Gifts His Iconic Shahenshah Steel Jacket To Fan In Saudi Arabia

Amitabh Bachchan recently surprised a Saudi Arabia-based fan by gifting him his iconic Shahenshah steel jacket. The actor wore it in the 1998 film that marked his comeback.

In response to the tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote to him My dear as well as most thoughtful friend… It’s an honor to have been in receipt of the jacket with the arm made of steel that I used in Shahenshah…someday I will be able to reveal the method I used of regaining the jacket… my sincere gratitude to you. “

Shahenshah

In the film, he played the role of Vijay Kumar Srivastava, a dishonest police inspector by day and a vigilante at night. He shared the screen with Meenakshi Sheshadri, Pran, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri and Kader Khan.

In fact, the movie won a lot of praise and was a commercial success.

Amitabh Bachchan

Despite its initial skepticism, the film received an overwhelming response from the audience. As a result, it changed Amitabh’s career forever.

Saudi Arabia

It was also no doubt the sexiest film of its time. The movie has remained in vogue ever since, not just in India but around the globe.

Twitter

The 1998 film marked a comeback for Amitabh as he played both a policeman and a vigilante fighting criminals. His character, Vijay Kumar Srivastava, donning a black jacket with a steel sleeve and grey hair. He quickly became an instant classic.

