Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Rs 50 Crore-Worth Mumbai Bungalow Pratiksha To Daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. According to a report, Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his Mumbai bungalow Pratiksha to his daughter. The bungalow is worth Rs 50 crore.

Pratiksha was the first bungalow in Juhu purchased by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan shortly after the success of blockbuster Sholay released in 1975. The two actors along with his father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and mother Teji Bachchan lived in Prateeksha initially before moving to their present home Jalsa.

The property on the 10th Road Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme was transferred through two separate gift deeds for two plots registered on November 8. The first plot, owned by celebrity Amitabh Bachchan and his Rajya Sabha MP wife, measures 9,585 square feet and is valued at Rs.31.39 crore while the second plot in the name of Amitabh Bachchan.

Aper the records obtained, The Bachchan family incurred a combined stamp duty of Rs 50.63 crore.

The property is spread over an area of 16,840 square feet and the official documentation was carried out on November 8, 2023.

As per current housing regulations and guidelines, the transfer of residential properties from owners to their rightful legal heirs requires a nominal stamp duty of Rs 200 along with a metro cess of 1% per deed.

Amitabh Bachchan work front

The veteran actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of Thalaivar 170 alongside Rajnikanth. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. He also appeared in brief cameos in Ghoomer starring Amitabh Bachchan and Saiyami Kher and in Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.