Amitabh Bachchan is coming back with the next season of the most loved quiz competition show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sony Entertainment Television took social media today to show the theme and teaser for Kaun Banega Crorepati’s campaign for this season and the theme this year is quite inspiring. The show has gained many followers over the years who have been following KBC for years and every year the show manages to get more TRP’s.

Now recently, Amitji has shot the teaser video of KBC at his place. However, people, didn’t took it well and trolled him. Expressing his aggitation in the latest blog, Amit ji spoke about being trolled for breaking social distancing rules to shoot for the show. He stated how he was so careful while shooting. He wrote, “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!”

He further wrote, “Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so.” Have a look at the post here:

Well, Big B is a legend himself and no one has reached his standards. He is a great actor and most importantly he is a great man. He is very grounded and has a good sense of humour. His film from satte pe satta to Bhootnath, Deewar to Bhagwan did very well at the box office. His films convey a great message every time.