One of the most iconic couples of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, have made us believe that if there is love and nothing else matters. The eternal couple has faced all the ups and downs together and has been standing like a pillar of strength for one another. Together for 46 years, one look at this ideal couple makes us believe that only love can surpass everything.

They had met officially on the sets of the movie, Guddi and Jaya ji had fallen head-over-heels in love with Amit ji’s charm. The duo had fought many odds and had made everyone believe that they are made for each other and nothing can stop them from being together.

Amit ji had first met Jaya Bhaduri at Pune Film Institute in the year 1970. Amit ji had fallen in love with Jaya ji while he was trying to make a career and she was already an established actress. Jaya ji was a perfect blend of modern yet traditional and had perfectly matched Amit ji’s dream woman.

On May 17, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down the memory lane and recalled one of the most gruesome periods of his life, the horrible accident on the sets of the film, Coolie in 1982. He remembered the time when after the accident, he underwent a tracheostomy and was unable to speak for many days.

The legendary actor took to his blog and wrote, “The skin and face ages… the scars of surgical relevance show up deeper… that line on the nostril… a reminder of the days spent in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after the Coolie accident… the pipes, well some of the many that were then inserted for survival, would be pulled out by me in my stupor and semi coma condition .. it irritated me… so they found a permanent solution… they stitched it to my nostril, so I could not pull it out… and it, the scar has remained… that scar below on the neck…the tracheostomy… in those days the neck was cut and the life saving apparatus was inserted there .. the machine connected to it breathed for you… you lost your voice till it was there… if and when I was in a condition to say something, I had to either gesture or seek a paper to just about be able to write a few shaky scratchy words.”

Remembering the same, he further wrote, “Mostly surreptitiously to Jaya in broken Bengali, asking her to give me a sip of water – forbidden by the doctors… so the nurses and doctors would not understand… it never worked… they would find out.”

He had said, “As busy as we get, we need to be reminded that we – my wife Jaya and I – are still sweethearts. In that sense, it makes me stop and realise how wonderful she makes me feel. Jaya is a very spontaneous person. Not at all like me. And it’s just very fortunate for me that she’s from the same profession as me and so she understands. She was always familiar with the environment I was in. She knows what the film industry is all about, so in fact, it’s a boon to have her.”

Behind every successful man, there is a woman and in the case of Amitabh Bachchan, it is his wife, Jaya Bachchan. In an interview with the IANS, Amitabh Bachchan had shared that all the Bachchan members love watching KBC but there is someone who ensures that she doesn’t miss it.

Amitabh ji had revealed that even if she is occupied with work, she creates bandwidth for herself and watches the show without fail. For this, Amitabh ji had publicly thanked his wife for never missing an episode of the show.