The ‘Chehre'(faces) trailer has been displayed. But before that trailer, Big B has issued a statutory warning. So that trailer has come under discussion. The face trailer on social media seems to be getting a huge response.

After the lockdown, a large number of Bollywood movies are being screened Bollywood. During the Corona era, many people were concerned about the entertainment sector. Several films were stopped from being produced and screened. It also had movies of big celebrities. Now there is talk that the theatre will start. As a result, a large number of films have been released. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will be the first film to be released in theatres after the lockdown. On the other hand, the movie Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Chehre’ is coming to the audience.

The Chehre trailer has been displayed. But before that trailer, Big B has issued a statutory warning. So that trailer has come under discussion. The face trailer on social media seems to be getting a huge response. Along with Amitabh, Imran Hashmi will also be seen in a pivotal role. He will be seen with Amitabh for the first time. “It’s going to be like a dream for me,” he said in an earlier interview. There will be screened in theatres on August 27. It is directed by Rumi Jaffrey.

Film ‘Faces’ has been produced by Anand Pandit. The film also stars Riya Chakraborty. The film was also discussed from her photos. Amitabh has given a warning with the new trailer of the face. In it, he says, if you have committed a crime, you need to be careful because such a game could be played with you too. In his caption, he writes, “Warning, you have been warned.” Because you may have a different charge.

The film stars Crystal D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhant Kapoor, and Dhritiman Chakraborty. The film Chehre was to be screened on April 9th. However, his date was postponed. The producers had said that they wanted to show the movie in the theatre by doing something.

Pre ious Post: Pornography Case: Court Rejects Gehanna Vashisht’s Pre-Arrest Bail Application

Also, Read Shreyas Talpade: A Theft Case Filed Against Him, Police Interrogates

Also Read: Is Shilpa Shetty And Her Mother Sunanda Arrested?

Also Read: Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Sherlyn Chopra Claims ‘Shilpa Likes My Videos’, Was Shilpa Involved?

Also, Read Janhvi Kapoor On her Wedding Plans: “I Want to Get Married in Two Days”

Also Read: R Madhavan Experiences Ghost On His Aeroplane Journey?