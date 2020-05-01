Another day, another loss. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor ‘s demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. The actor was hospitalised last night due to some breathing problems. He succumbed to cancer after after a long battle, also after having been treated in New York last year. He passed away at 8.45 am this morning in Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Amitabh Bachchan Wrote A Heartfelt Note In The Memory Of Rishi Kapoor

Everyone including Amitabh Bachchan were in a sock state. Big B took to his Twitter handle to share his feelings on the same. He wrote, “T 3517 – in Memoriam ..” The blog had all the fond memories of Big B with Rishi. It read, “He had a walk that was confident and determined, a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Rajji. A walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films, that walk… I never found it in any other. We worked in several films together. When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it. There was never an alternative, its genuineness was beyond question.”

T 3517 – in Memoriam ..https://t.co/du9e3GHhof — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Speaking of his playful nature, Amitabh mentioned, “His playful attitude on set was infectious .. even in the gravest sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up .. !! Not just on set .. if you were with him at any formal event, he would find that little distractive light-hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation.”

The actor further wrote, “When there was a time-lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot, he would bring out his playing cards, or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play .. a competition .. not just for fun .. a serious competition. I never visited him in hospital, I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain, when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile,” he shared.

We hope Rishi Kapoor rest in peace.